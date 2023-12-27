Skip to content
Parcels misappropriated: suspect in custody

Three employees of a parcel center are suspected of embezzling consignments worth over 15,000 euros. A 29-year-old suspect was remanded in custody, as the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The trio had particularly targeted smartphones, they said.

The parcels had disappeared in recent weeks from a mail order company in Marktheidenfeld (Main-Spessart district). Last Thursday, officers searched the home of the three suspects and seized the stolen goods. The 29-year-old man was brought before the investigating judge on Friday, who issued an arrest warrant. The two other accomplices were initially released.

