Rhine-Neckar district - Parcel deliverer opens Christmas parcels and is arrested

A parcel delivery driver was arrested for opening parcels intended for Christmas on the A5 highway near Walldorf(Rhine-Neckar district). A day earlier, on December 21, the 22-year-old's company vehicle had been found abandoned in Breisach with a number of opened parcels, as the police announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was arrested the following day when the man was driving his private car on the A5. The man had numerous items in the car, some of which were in their original packaging. Further evidence was found in the man's temporary accommodation in Bad Bellingen (Lörrach district). The police did not say what type of accommodation was involved. The items mainly included electrical appliances, clothing and jewelry worth at least 5,000 euros.

Police press release

