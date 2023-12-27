Movie - "Parasite" actor Lee Sun Kyun died

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, who starred in the 2019 film satire"Parasite", which won four Oscars, has been found dead in a car. The car carrying the actor was discovered in a park in the capital Seoul on Wednesday, South Korean broadcasters reported, citing the police. The actor was last investigated on suspicion of drug abuse. Lee made his international breakthrough with the role of a rich family man in "Parasite". He was 48 years old.

According to reports, the police have not ruled out suicide. Lee's manager alerted the police from the actor's apartment in southern Seoul on Wednesday morning, the national news agency Yonhap reported. The manager had visited the apartment because contact with Lee had been lost. The actor had left a kind of farewell letter before leaving the house.

Lee had been questioned several times by the police on suspicion of illegal drug use. According to Yonhap, Lee stated that he had been tricked by the employee of a bar and did not know what he had taken. He later filed criminal charges against the hostess and another person on the accusation that they had blackmailed him. At the end of October, Lee apologized for having caused "a great disappointment". The actor is survived by his wife and two sons.

Lee was already a well-known actor in his home country before the global success of "Parasite". In 2020, the film won the Oscars for directing, screenplay, best foreign-language film and in the top category "Best Film". The top award had never before gone to a film shot in a language other than English.

The film is a mixture of social satire, black comedy and thriller. It is about two families living in very different circumstances and their ludicrous entanglements. Lee took on the role of the father in the rich Parks family. After the poor family's son becomes a tutor for the Parks, he manages to get his parents and sister employed there too. The situation then spirals out of control.

Source: www.stern.de