Bochum - Parallel house fires keep firefighters on their toes

Two simultaneous house fires kept the fire department in Bochum on their toes on New Year's Eve.

On the one hand, a fire in a passageway of an apartment building spread to an apartment on the second floor early on New Year's morning. The resident of an attic apartment was rescued using a turntable ladder, while two other residents were brought to safety via the stairwell. All three remained unharmed, as the fire department reported on Monday.

In the other case, furniture on a terrace of an apartment building caught fire. The heat from the fire destroyed the window pane, causing the fire to spread to the apartment behind it. Neighbors brought the two residents to safety. The fire department was able to rescue the couple's dog a short time later. In this case too, no one was injured.

In total, the Bochum fire department recorded 38 fire operations and 123 rescue service operations in the 24 hours up to New Year's morning. The fire department attributed ten rescue operations to improper handling of fireworks.

Source: www.stern.de