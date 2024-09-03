- Paraathletic shooter Hiltrop securely baggs his third gold medal

German Paralympic athlete Natascha Hiltrop pull off a stunning victory to secure the gold medal at the Paralympics. At the Shooting Centre in Châteauroux, the 32-year-old demonstrated her skill in the 50m air rifle event, outscoring the previously leading Slovakian, Veronika Vadovicova, with her final shot. Hiltrop had previously claimed gold in the 10m air rifle event during the Tokyo Paralympics three years prior.

This marks the third time the German Paralympic team has taken home the gold in Paris. Swimmers Tanja Scholz and Josia Tim Alexander Topf had already secured victories before Hiltrop's triumph.

Other disabilities were represented in the Paris Paralympics, including wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball. The German Paralympic team's success was not limited to shooting events, with their wheelchair basketball team also winning a hard-fought match.

