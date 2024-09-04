- Panther retains position as SPD faction leader, faces skepticism concerning BSW (Bundesverband Sicherheitswirtschaft)

The SPD faction in the Saxon state parliament continues to endorse financial expert Dirk Panter as their figurehead. At the inaugural meeting of their ten-member faction, Panter was unanimously chosen as leader. "I'm thrilled that the vote was unanimous, which shows strong endorsement and support for our upcoming endeavors in the coming weeks and months," Panter commented.

Party leader Henning Homann also hinted at the impending measures. "We're open to meeting with the CDU. Our aim is to discuss Saxony's future and explore possibilities for a stable government here," Homann stated. Of course, the alliance with Sahra Wagenknecht's faction will be a significant topic. "I should mention that we're not ruling out negotiations with the BSW, but there's a fair share of skepticism within the SPD," Homann added.

SPD plans to focus on Saxon Politics

As per the leading candidate, Petra Köpping - who in the previous CDU-led government, handled social affairs and societal cohesion - negotiations for Saxony must tackle Saxon concerns. "It's crucial for the SPD to discuss Saxon politics, not issues we have no influence over," Köpping pointed out, alluding to Sahra Wagenknecht's critique of US missile deployment in Germany and further arms delivery to Ukraine.

"We're solely focusing on Saxony and its future. We want to shape our destiny as Saxons, not have it dictated to us from the Saarland," Homann reiterated, implying Wagenknecht's home region. "Consequently, we view with caution the daily boundary markers set by outsiders in the negotiation process. In blunt terms: Bundesrat's foreign policy requirements are not permissible," Homann underlined. Federal political conditions would not aid in finding wise compromises for Saxony.

In the state election, the Saxon Union narrowly surpassed the AfD (30.6 percent) with 31.9 percent of the votes. CDU Minister President Michael Kretschmer adamantly opposes cooperation with the AfD and the Left, leaving the Union with only two possible partnerships: an alliance with the BSW (11.8 percent) and the SPD (7.3 percent), or a team-up with the BSW and the Greens (5.1 percent).

