- Panda Lady Ying Ying is giving birth to a new generation at Hong Kong Zoo

Hong Kong's zoo is delighted with panda cubs. Mother Ying Ying gave birth to two cubs at Ocean Park, as announced by the government of the Chinese Special Administrative Region. Ying Ying and the panda Le Le had naturally mated in March, and after a five-month pregnancy, the panda cubs, a male and a female, were born.

The period immediately after birth is crucial for the health of the cubs, the government explained. Experts from the zoo and the Panda Research Center in China monitored Ying Ying and her cubs around the clock. According to the zoo, the newborn male weighs 112 grams, and the female, who appeared slightly weaker, weighs 122 grams.

Panda births are often a sensation for zoos, as their reproduction becomes increasingly difficult with age. The zoo reported that the 19-year-old Ying Ying is now the oldest known panda mother worldwide. "As a first-time mother, Ying Ying was naturally very nervous throughout the process," Ocean Park stated.

Pregnancy recently confirmed

The pregnancy went undetected for some time. It was only in late July that Ying Ying showed signs of pregnancy or pseudopregnancy, such as increased appetite, more rest, and fluctuating hormone levels. It was not until August 11 that experts confirmed the pregnancy via ultrasound.

Giant pandas primarily inhabit the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan in the wild. China often lends these popular zoo animals to friendly countries, a practice known as "panda diplomacy." Recently, Berlin Zoo also rejoiced at the prospect of panda cubs, as experts confirmed the pregnancy of panda mother Meng Meng.

