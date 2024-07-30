- Palhinha finally wearing the Bavarian shirt: "Important piece of the puzzle"

After a year's delay, João Palhinha has finally arrived at FC Bayern Munich, a team he would have loved to play for last season. "I'm thrilled to finally wear the Bayern jersey," said the 29-year-old Portuguese national team player at his presentation in Munich's Allianz Arena. "It's a great joy to share the locker room with so many top players. A dream has come true for me."

For sporting director Max Eberl, the midfielder signed from FC Fulham for around 50 million euros is a "key piece of the puzzle" in the German record champions' squad. "When you pursue a player for such a long time to get him to Munich, you have to definitely call it a dream transfer."

In the summer of 2023, Palhinha, whom the then coach Thomas Tuchel desperately wanted, had already successfully passed the medical check in Munich and agreed to a contract with Bayern. However, the deal fell through at the last moment because Fulham couldn't find a suitable replacement for the professional. "It was a very disappointing moment," said the Euro participant with Portugal.

Palhinha's first goal is to make his debut in South Korea. He is now proud and grateful that the transfer went through eleven months later. He has also had a good conversation with the current coach Vincent Kompany. Palhinha has big plans in Munich. On Wednesday, he will first travel to South Korea with his new colleagues, where he could make his debut for FC Bayern in a friendly match against Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul on Saturday (1:00 PM). "I'm ready to play."

Eberl describes Palhinha as "a top player in the holding midfield position, which Bayern already recognized last year." The sporting director recalled the successful times of the record champions. "Bayern has always had a type of stabilizer, a two-fighter in that central area. One who stands there, who controls the game. That's what João brings."

It remains to be seen what the competitive situation will mean for other midfielders like Leon Goretzka or possibly even Joshua Kimmich. "Of course, the competition in midfield will be intense. And each player will have to decide for themselves what their next step is," said Eberl.

