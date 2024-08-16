Palestinians killed in attack on Jewish settlers

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians shows no signs of abating. In an attack by Jewish settlers in the West Bank village of Jit, a Palestinian was killed. Earlier, dozens of civilians had been rioting and setting cars on fire in the area.

A Palestinian was killed and another severely injured in an attack by Jewish settlers in the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports. The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the attack occurred in the village of Jit, between Nablus and Qalqilya. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that armed settlers attacked Jit and set several vehicles ablaze. The Israeli army confirmed that dozens of Israeli civilians, some of them masked, had entered Jit in the evening, setting fire to vehicles and infrastructure, and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails. One Israeli was arrested. Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident in the strongest terms, calling it an "extremist minority" that was harming law-abiding settlers, the settlement, and Israel's reputation worldwide, especially during this particularly sensitive and difficult time.

White House Condemns "Unacceptable" Attacks

Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that the Israeli Prime Minister took the incident seriously. The White House condemned "unacceptable" attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian civilians, stating that they must stop, according to a spokesperson for the National Security Council. Since the start of the war between Israel and the Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has significantly deteriorated.

Based on Palestinian counts, at least 633 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the West Bank since October 7. According to Israeli reports, at least 18 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinian militants.

The European Union, expressing concern over the escalating violence, has called for de-escalation and urged both parties to respect international law and protect civilian lives. In response to the recent attacks by Jewish settlers, the European Union has threatened to freeze certain funding to Israel if the violent actions continue.

Read also: