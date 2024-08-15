During Turkey Visit: Palestinian President Abbas Announces Visit to Gaza Strip

Skip to content
Palestinian President Abbas announces visit to Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced in a speech before the Turkish parliament that he would visit the Gaza Strip. "I have decided to go to Gaza together with other Palestinian leaders," Abbas said on Thursday to applause from the deputies in Ankara. "I will go, even if it costs me my life," he continued.

"Our lives are not worth more than a child's," Abbas said, referring to the numerous civilians killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas. "Gaza belongs to us, and we will not accept any proposal that divides our territories," Abbas emphasized. "There can be no Palestinian state without Gaza."

The Gaza Strip has been under Hamas control since 2006, with Abbas' more moderate Fatah party competing for power in the Palestinian territories. The area has been completely sealed off since the start of the Gaza war on October 7. With the exception of a few humanitarian workers, no one can cross the borders controlled by Israel.

In Ankara, Abbas also paid tribute to Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas chief killed in Iran. Iran and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization blame Israel for Haniyeh's death, for which Israel has not yet commented. Haniyeh had frequently traveled to Turkey and had close ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish president had received Abbas on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as Ankara announced. Previously, the Palestinian president had already met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Abbas' forthcoming visit to the Gaza Strip, which he announced in Turkey, is expected to strengthen ties with Hamas, as Haniyeh, the Hamas chief, was a close ally of Turkish President Erdogan. Despite the ongoing difficulties and the Israeli blockade, Abbas reiterated his commitment to visiting Gaza, stating, "Even if it costs me my life."

