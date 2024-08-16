Pakistan also reported its first case of Mpox infection

Two days after the WHO declared a global health emergency due to the spread of the monkeypox virus, Pakistan reported its first case. The Ministry of Health in Islamabad confirmed the case on Friday, involving a 34-year-old individual who had traveled from a Gulf state. The specific monkeypox virus strain is still under investigation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the highest level of alert on Wednesday due to the spread of the new monkeypox variant 1b in several African countries. On Thursday, Sweden became the first European country to report a case of the virus variant 1b, involving a traveler returning from the affected region in Africa. The WHO expects more "imported" cases in Europe in the coming days and weeks.

Previously known as "monkeypox," this disease can be transmitted from animals and, in close contact, from person to person, such as during sex. Experts are particularly concerned about the 1b strain circulating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and some other African countries. Since the beginning of the year, the Congolese government has reported 548 deaths and 15,664 suspected cases.

Also, the Ministry of Health in Pakistan urged the public to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures, such as avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals and practicing good hygiene. Further investigations are necessary to determine the source of the Pakistani case and prevent any potential spread.

Read also: