Pair of twins injured by possible shaking trauma

Twins aged three months may have been seriously injured by severe shaking. Doctors at the Memmingen hospital assessed the boy's injuries as potentially life-threatening, the police announced on Thursday. However, neither he nor his sister were in acute danger of death. The hospital informed the...

An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room.
Violent offenses - Pair of twins injured by possible shaking trauma

Twins aged three months may have been seriously injured by severe shaking. Doctors at the Memmingen hospital assessed the boy's injuries as potentially life-threatening, the police announced on Thursday. However, neither he nor his sister were in acute danger of death. The hospital informed the criminal investigation department last Thursday, which is now investigating on suspicion of attempted murder and abuse of wards.

According to the police, the suspects are the parents of the twins. The 36-year-old father has not yet commented on the allegations. The interrogation of the mother, 27 years old, has brought no evidence of involvement in the crime, it was said. The children are in the care of the youth welfare office.

