Government; - "Painful gap": Rhein on Schäuble's death

Hesse's Minister President Boris Rhein and State Parliament President Astrid Wallmann have reacted with dismay to the death of Wolfgang Schäuble (all CDU). Rhein paid tribute to the former President of the Bundestag as a great statesman, according to a statement issued by the State Chancellery in Wiesbaden on Wednesday.

"Wolfgang Schäuble was a political icon of our country. Like few others, he played a decisive role in shaping post-war Germany - often tough on issues, but always with great humanity and acumen," emphasized Rhein. "His death leaves a painful gap in our political landscape. His integrity, his alert mind and his tireless commitment to the good of our country will be missed."

State Parliament President Wallmann explained that Schäuble was one of the most important politicians in German post-war history and was considered one of the most important architects of the Unification Treaty. With his passing, the Republic has lost "a passionate and combative democrat who dedicated his life to the service of the Federal Republic of Germany".

Schäuble died peacefully on Tuesday evening at the age of 81. The family announced this to the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

