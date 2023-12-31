Bundesliga 2 - Pain threshold for Reese offer not an issue for Hertha's Weber

Hertha sporting director Benjamin Weber does not see the imminent departure of top performer Fabian Reese. "We are mega-satisfied with his development. We have no interest in changing that. He feels comfortable and valued here. And we have big plans," the 43-year-old told the Bild newspaper. When asked whether there was a pain threshold for an offer for Reese at the struggling second-division soccer club, he replied: "That's not an issue at all at the moment."

The 26-year-old winger Reese came to Berlin in the summer and was one of the best players in the second division in the first half of the season. The attacker immediately became a leader and crowd favourite at Hertha, often emphasizing his identification with the club and the city. However, his performances could attract higher-class suitors.

Weber praised Reese in the highest terms. "He is bursting with ambition and always sets a good example in the dressing room and on the pitch. He is determined and wants to achieve something," said the sports director.

The future of internet star and attacking player Nader El-Jindaoui with the blue and whites, on the other hand, is still uncertain. His contract expires next summer. "We will deal with his contract in the spring," said Weber, who emphasized the 27-year-old's commitment.

The Berliners definitely want to extend their contract with exceptional talent Bence Dardai (17), whose contract also ends next summer. "Of course we want to keep him. We're talking to him and his family. We have clearly shown him our idea - how we envisage working with him in the future," said Weber.

