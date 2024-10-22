Skip to content
Paddington Bear Obtains an Authentic United Kingdom Passport

Renowned fictional Peruvian character, Paddington Bear, secures a passport approval from British authorities, his chosen homeland.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, published on Monday, Rob Silva, co-producer of the upcoming film "Paddington's Peruvian Adventure," revealed that they obtained a genuine British passport for the character.

In the film, the lovable bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) embarks on a journey to Peru to visit his Aunt Lucy.

Silva explained, "We reached out to the Home Office, asking if we could get a replica passport, and amazingly, they issued one to Paddington. He's the only bear with an official passport, as you can see, it has his photo inside."

Silva added, "You wouldn't think the Home Office has a sense of humor, but under official observations, they've listed him as 'Bear.'"

The film is based on the works of the late children's author Michael Bond, who introduced the character of Paddington Bear in his 1958 book "A Bear Called Paddington." The story follows a small orphaned bear who travels from Peru to London, carrying a tag that reads "Please look after this bear. Thank you," and is taken in by the Brown family.

In "Paddington's Peruvian Adventure," Paddington returns to his homeland, now equipped with a passport, to visit his Aunt Lucy (voiced by Imelda Staunton) who has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears. This sets off a thrilling search that takes Paddington and the Brown family deep into the Amazon rainforest.

Directed by Dougal Wilson, who admitted he was "terrified" about taking on the project, the third installment of the franchise is set for release in the UK on November 8, and in the US on January 17, 2025. Wilson said, "I'm well aware of how difficult it is to follow up those first two films, and a third film is always a challenge. I hope we haven't let down the fans."

During the promotion of the film, Silva mentioned that they utilized entertainment strategies to make the story more engaging, such as obtaining a real British passport for the character Paddington.

The film's release is eagerly anticipated by fans, as they are excited to see Paddington's adventures in entertainment, including his journey into the Amazon rainforest in search of his Aunt Lucy.

