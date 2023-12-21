Skip to content
Packaging tax: Tübingen expects hundreds of thousands of euros

Almost two years after the introduction of the packaging tax, the city of Tübingen is expecting a windfall. Based on the tax declarations received so far, tax revenue of at least around 692,000 euros is expected for 2022, the university city announced on Thursday. The city intends to use the...

Environmental measure - Packaging tax: Tübingen expects hundreds of thousands of euros

Almost two years after the introduction of the packaging tax, the city of Tübingen is expecting a windfall. Based on the tax declarations received so far, tax revenue of at least around 692,000 euros is expected for 2022, the university city announced on Thursday. The city intends to use the money to remove waste in public spaces and finance further environmental protection measures relating to waste.

The packaging tax on disposable cups and food packaging was introduced on January 1, 2022. However, businesses that serve food and drinks in disposable packaging for immediate consumption or takeaway only now have to pay the tax for 2022. So far, 313 out of 420 businesses have submitted their tax returns for 2022. 161 businesses have been classified as tax-exempt. If a business does not submit a tax return, the city is entitled to estimate the amount of tax.

The packaging tax amounts to 50 cents (net) for disposable packaging such as coffee cups, 50 cents for disposable tableware such as chip trays and 20 cents for disposable cutlery and other aids such as drinking straws. And the Federal Constitutional Court still has to deal with the Tübingen packaging tax. A McDonald's franchisee had lodged a constitutional complaint. This concerns a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court, which decided in May that Tübingen may levy such a tax on disposable packaging, disposable tableware and cutlery on vendors of food and drinks.

