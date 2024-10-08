Ozzy Osbourne's stint in drug rehabilitation is bringing him joy.

Ozzy Osbourne, known for his wild drug history, has shared in his podcast that he's recently resumed using drugs. The 75-year-old Black Sabbath frontman, who's battled addiction problems in the past, is turning to drugs again due to health complications. "I'm feeling better, but I'm not totally sober. I sometimes smoke a bit of weed," Osbourne revealed in "Madhouse Chronicles".

The musician even confessed to contemplating a return to harder drugs to manage his pain. Recently, a doctor administered him the anesthetic ketamine. "He gave me a small dose, but that was enough to reignite the spark," said Osbourne. He's now considering attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings once more.

Osbourne emphasized that his wife Sharon must remain oblivious to his drug use. "I'm fortunate that she always keeps me in check, or I'd be in deep trouble," he said. Even the weed, "she'd find it and dispose of it in a heartbeat."

Drugs have long been associated with Osbourne's image, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s. His addiction issues led to his dismissal from Black Sabbath in 1979. Over the years, Osbourne sought rehab ten times, but he never fully managed to quit. It wasn't until marrying Sharon in 1982 that he achieved sobriety. "Without Sharon, I'd be six feet under. I was consuming outrageous amounts of drugs and alcohol. No one knew if I'd walk through the door, jump out the window, or vanish," he told "The Independent" in a 2022 interview.

In recent times, Osbourne has had to cope with various health issues. A fall in 2019 caused metal rods in his spine to move, which were implanted following a quad bike accident in 2003. He underwent several surgeries and spent two months in the hospital. Since then, he's relied on crutches or a wheelchair. Additionally, Osbourne is affected by the neurological disorder Parkinson's disease.

