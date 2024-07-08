Skip to content
Özdemir starts summer tour in the north-east

The Federal Minister of Agriculture is also the head of department for rural areas. During a tour, the focus will be on the strengths and development opportunities of villages and smaller towns.

Özdemir begins a five-day tour through several federal states in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. (archive picture)

Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir starts a five-day summer tour through several federal states in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The Green politician intends to highlight the opportunities and potential of rural areas, as the ministry announced. Topics include the energy transition and regional value creation chains, as well as political and social challenges. Stops are planned at medium-sized companies, craft businesses, voluntary engagement and regional initiatives.

In the northeast, visits to a craft business in Neustadt-Glewe (Ludwigslust-Parchim district) and the Kneese Mustard Mill (Nordwestmecklenburg district) are scheduled. The tour then continues in Niedersachsen, Nordrhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg from Tuesday to Friday. According to ministry figures, 57% of the German population lives in rural areas, accounting for almost half of the gross domestic product.

