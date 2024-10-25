Ozdemir seeks the role of Prime Minister in Baden-Württemberg

For several years, Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir has been the well-known figurehead of the federal party. Now, it appears he's aiming for a challenge in his home state: Reports suggest that Özdemir is gearing up to be the main candidate for his party in the Baden-Württemberg state election in 2026. His upcoming role is expected to be a tremendous one.

As reported consistently by Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), SWR, and "Tagesspiegel", the 58-year-old is anticipated to announce his candidacy later today. This news comes as no shock, as Özdemir has long been regarded as the frontrunner for the position. If the Greens are victorious in the election, Özdemir is expected to succeed Winfried Kretschmann, who previously announced that he would not seek another term.

The relief among Greens in southwestern Germany is palpable, according to SWR, as they seem to welcome the end of the months-long, even years-long, game of cat and mouse that has ensued.

Özdemir, it seems, has made up his mind. He plans to part ways with federal politics after decades of service, aiming to prevent the potential loss of power for the Greens in the 2026 state election. However, the current outlook for Özdemir is not promising. The Greens have witnessed a gradual decline in polls in Baden-Württemberg for some time now.

Despite the Greens' impressive record of 32.6% in the 2021 state election, they are currently polling at just 18%. The junior coalition partner CDU, led by the young chairman Manuel Hagel, is at 34%. Although the state party maintains a position well above the federal average (11% according to Forsa as of now), there is growing concern within the party. The hopes now rest with Özdemir.

Özdemir hails from Bad Urach, Swabia. Born to Turkish parents who moved to Germany in the early 1960s and settled there, he debuted in the Bundestag in 1994. From 2008 to 2018, he served as the federal chairman of his party. Since December 2021, he has held the position of Federal Minister of Agriculture.

