Ozdemir persists in advocating for exemptions from the prohibition on fishing by coastal fishermen in the Baltic Sea

Restoration of Fishery Populations

German Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir, representing the Green Party, advocates for proper economic readiness in adherence to the EU's Deforestation Regulation.

During talks about the permitted fishing quotas in the Baltic Sea, German Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir has advocated for extending exemptions for small coastal fishermen for the upcoming year. "We need to preserve the economic backbone of the German coastal fishing industry," stated Özdemir during the discussions in Luxembourg. He believes that small coastal fishermen have minimal impact on the restoration of fish populations.

For several years, there have been extensive fishing bans relevant to German fishermen in the western Baltic Sea for species like cod and herring. The current exceptions have allowed small coastal fishermen to catch limited quantities of herring. However, the EU Commission plans to eliminate these exceptions for the coming year, which is being contested by Germany and other Baltic Sea nations.

In addition, the permitted bycatch is set to decrease substantially due to the risk to various species. Bycatch refers to fish that are unintentionally caught and often perish during the process. The EU Commission aims to reduce the allowed bycatch for cod by 73% to 93 tonnes and for herring by half to 394 tonnes.

The annual proposals of the EU Commission are derived from recommendations by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES). Scientists have pointed out that the biodiversity in the Baltic Sea has been under strain for years due to severe pollution and prolonged overfishing. Many species are endangered. The German Kutter and Coastal Fishermen Association has long argued that the EU fishing quotas are not conducive to a sustainable fishing industry.

