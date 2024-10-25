Skip to content
According to various news outlets like Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), "Bild" newspaper, and Southwest Broadcasting Corporation (SWR), Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir is set to discuss his upcoming plans today. As per SWR and RND, Özdemir is rumored to be the Green Party's leading contender for the next state election in Baden-Württemberg, scheduled for spring 2026. However, the party has not made any official announcement yet.

For several months, Özdemir has been viewed as the Green Party's most promising candidate for the top position in the forthcoming state election. The current incumbent, Winfried Kretschmann, will not be participating in the election. It's said that Özdemir is as recognized as Kretschmann within the party, as per recent party members' remarks.

Furthermore, Özdemir can leverage his extensive political background and is regarded as a pragmatic "realist" within the party, much like Kretschmann.

The Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir, who is widely seen as the Green Party's strongest candidate for the upcoming state election in Baden-Württemberg, hails from this region as the current Minister of Baden-Württemberg. In the absence of Winfried Kretschmann, Özdemir's pragmatic approach and political experience make him a formidable contender, drawing comparisons to Kretschmann's leadership style.

