Overturned truck blocks bridge over Fehmarn Sound

An overturned truck on the Fehmarnsund Bridge blocked access to the island for hours on Friday. The recovery of the vehicle was difficult due to the persistent wind, said a police spokesman. A traffic jam had formed in which the recovery vehicles were also stuck. It is not yet possible to...

An overturned truck on the Fehmarnsund Bridge blocked access to the island for hours on Friday. The recovery of the vehicle was difficult due to the persistent wind, said a police spokesman. A traffic jam had formed in which the recovery vehicles were also stuck. It is not yet possible to estimate when and how the bridge will be reopened, said the spokesman. He emphasized that rescue routes must be kept clear at all costs.

"Road users should not even set off at the moment in the hope that there will only be a short wait," said the spokesperson on Friday lunchtime. "As we don't yet know when the bridge will be open again, a longer wait must be expected."

The truck had been hit by a squall on Thursday evening and blown over. Its driver was taken to hospital for observation as a precautionary measure, said the spokesperson. Earlier on Thursday, two other trucks had already overturned due to the storm. However, they were each able to be recovered after a short time.

