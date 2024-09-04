- Overly Lavish Lady Gaga Garners Attention

At the "Joker: Folie à Deux" premiere in Venice, Lady Gaga (38) stole the spotlight. The singer-actress attended the event alongside her co-star Joaquin Phoenix (49), director Todd Phillips (53), her partner Michael Polansky (46), and donned a head-turning outfit.

Her attire featured a form-fitting, plunging satin top and a voluminous, swirling skirt that accentuated her movements. However, the real showstopper was her accessory: A grand lace creation that veiled her eyes and transformed into fantastical horns at the crown. Definitely something only Lady Gaga could pull off.

Dramatic Headpiece, Bold Lipstick, Dazzling Jewels

To emphasize the headpiece, Gaga styled her blonde hair into a smart, sleek bun at the back of her neck. The focus was undeniably on her striking lipstick of deep red hue. She also accessorized with statement pieces, such as large diamond earrings, a pearl necklace adorned with a large pendant, and her eye-catching engagement ring, all glittering in the spotlight.

Gaga steps into the role of Harley Quinn in the 2019 Joker sequel. As the character has been portrayed by numerous actresses before, she expresses her unique take on the character to "Access Hollywood" on the red carpet, saying, "My Harley is mine and remains authentic for this film and these characters." The upcoming film, envisioned as a musical, is a must-see experience on the big screen, according to Gaga.

During the film festival in Venice, discussions about the latest Film festivals in Venice often revolve around the stars' fashion choices, and Lady Gaga's exquisite attire at the "Joker: Folie à Deux" premiere certainly added to the buzz. The event also highlighted her dedication to delivering a distinctive portrayal of Harley Quinn in the anticipated sequel.

Read also: