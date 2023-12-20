Hildesheim - Overlooked: Pedestrian seriously injured after accident
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in an accident with a car in Elze ( Hildesheim district). The 60-year-old man was crossing the road at a crosswalk on Tuesday, according to the police. The 42-year-old driver overlooked him and hit him. The 60-year-old was thrown to the ground and taken to hospital.
Police statement
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de