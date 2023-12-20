Skip to content
Overlooked: Pedestrian seriously injured after accident

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in an accident with a car in Elze (Hildesheim district). The 60-year-old man was crossing the road at a crosswalk on Tuesday, according to the police. The 42-year-old driver overlooked him and hit him. The 60-year-old was thrown to the ground and taken to...

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hildesheim - Overlooked: Pedestrian seriously injured after accident

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in an accident with a car in Elze ( Hildesheim district). The 60-year-old man was crossing the road at a crosswalk on Tuesday, according to the police. The 42-year-old driver overlooked him and hit him. The 60-year-old was thrown to the ground and taken to hospital.

