- Overloaded vans carrying unrefrigerated fresh goods

On the A6 highway, a small cargo van was pulled over during a routine check, found to be overloaded and transporting unrefrigerated fresh produce. According to the Kaiserslautern police, an excess weight of 440 kilograms was discovered. Additionally, fruits, vegetables, poultry, and seafood were being transported without proper refrigeration, in violation of regulations.

Representatives from the Kaiserslautern food control department seized the entire cargo. The driver, the van's owner, and the company owner now face fines for their actions.

The traffic officers advised other vehicles to maintain a safe distance due to the delayed traffic caused by the cargo van being impounded. The seized produce was subsequently disposed of as unsellable due to its lack of refrigeration and potential health hazards.

