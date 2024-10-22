"Overjoyed!": Neymar recovery from ACL injury, marks his return to the field after over a year of absence.

In the 77th minute of their 5-4 AFC Champions League Elite triumph over Al Ain on October 10, 2023, the team brought in a 32-year-old replacement.

Neymar signed with the Saudi team from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 for €90 million ($97.6 million), but only played five times for them before a World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Uruguay on October 17, 2023. There, he shed tears and left the game early due to an injury caused by a challenge from Nicolás de la Cruz. After undergoing surgery in November, he managed to make a comeback.

Social media erupted with excitement upon seeing Neymar's return. Santos, his previous team, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "12 months away from the field, yearning to return to what he loves most." They added, "Neymar is not just a star. He's not just genius. Neymar is synonymous with joy in football. His return brings joy to millions of fans worldwide. And the Santos nation has a unique connection to the best Brazilian player of recent years."

Portuguese winger Rafael Leão also expressed his happiness, writing on Instagram Stories, "Football is back!"

Regrettably, Neymar missed the Copa América in the US that summer, where Brazil lost to Uruguay on penalties in the quarterfinals.

Currently, Brazil is in fourth place in the CONMEBOL standings, and the team hopes to have Neymar available for its World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay in November.

Though he can still participate in continental competitions, Neymar is unable to play in the Saudi Pro League until January. Due to registration restrictions, teams can only include a certain number of foreign players.

Neymar's contract with Al-Hilal, which is leading the league with seven straight victories, expires in 2025.



