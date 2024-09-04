- Overjoyed in the role of a three-child father

Alexander Klaws (41) is still thrilled after the birth of his third son: The victor of the initial "DSDS" season shared this in the NDR 90.3 podcast "Feel Hamburg".

"A truly wonderful moment"

He expressed his immense pride and joy: "Everyone is in good health. The mother is doing great, and the baby is thriving. And that's what matters most." However, due to his performances in the Karl May Festival in Bad Segeberg until September 8, he's had limited time with his youngest, Lion, and his older children Lenny and Flynn. "I'm all the more ecstatic when I get to return home in the evenings and cradle a little one in my arms again. So this is a truly wonderful moment."

The musician had believed he was done having more children, chuckling: "I had a celebration when I could discard the diaper bin. Yes, it's back to where it was before." Thus, the family is starting anew.

Grateful to be present at the birth

At the end of August, Klaws and his wife made the joyful announcement on Instagram. "We're astonishingly smitten and eternally thankful that our little Lion is healthy and makes our 'wild Klaws clan' complete," they wrote in the post.

Initially, it was uncertain if the singer would be able to witness the birth due to his commitment in Bad Segeberg: "I was there, and that was my biggest fear. I mean, we only have one cast at the Kalkberg, which is the best part, that no one is replaced, but the main cast is always on stage. So it was a challenge to start the season while pregnant."

He confessed that he had daily prayers to Manitu and conversations with the baby in the womb. "And he listened to me. So that worked out."

Married since 2019

Klaws has been married to Nadja Scheiwiller (39) since 2019. The couple crossed paths during rehearsals for the musical "Tarzan" in 2010. The 41-year-old gained fame as the champion of the first season of the RTL casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2003.

