Police - Overhead line falls on suburban train

Due to a fallen overhead power line, an S-Bahn train near Heidelberg was evacuated. At no point was there danger for the 77 passengers, a spokesperson for the Federal Police stated. No one was injured. Preliminary police knowledge suggests that the power line's support cable broke, causing the cable to fall onto the track between Heidelberg and Mosbach. The train came to a stop. The power was shut off, the overhead line was grounded, and then the train doors were opened. Emergency response teams and railway employees evacuated the passengers.

Press release

The S-Bahn train's unexpected halt was attributed to a scary moment with an overhead power line incident. The railroad incident occurred in Baden-Württemberg, specifically near Heidelberg. Fortunately, despite the accidents, no injuries were reported. The police are investigating, suggesting that the power line's support cable might have broken, leading to the cable falling onto the track.

Read also: