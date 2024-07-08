Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsS-BahnScary momentAccidentsRailroadBaden-WürttembergPoliceHeidelbergOverhead line

Overhead line falls on suburban train

A moment of shock for passengers: an overhead line falls onto an S-Bahn train near Heidelberg.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
An overhead line fell onto a suburban train near Heidelberg.
An overhead line fell onto a suburban train near Heidelberg.

Police - Overhead line falls on suburban train

Due to a fallen overhead power line, an S-Bahn train near Heidelberg was evacuated. At no point was there danger for the 77 passengers, a spokesperson for the Federal Police stated. No one was injured. Preliminary police knowledge suggests that the power line's support cable broke, causing the cable to fall onto the track between Heidelberg and Mosbach. The train came to a stop. The power was shut off, the overhead line was grounded, and then the train doors were opened. Emergency response teams and railway employees evacuated the passengers.

Press release

The S-Bahn train's unexpected halt was attributed to a scary moment with an overhead power line incident. The railroad incident occurred in Baden-Württemberg, specifically near Heidelberg. Fortunately, despite the accidents, no injuries were reported. The police are investigating, suggesting that the power line's support cable might have broken, leading to the cable falling onto the track.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public