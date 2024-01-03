Due to flooding - Overflight ban for Oldenburg extended until January 15
The ban on flying in the airspace above the city of Oldenburg and neighboring areas has been extended due to the ongoing flooding. The ban up to an altitude of 1000 feet (around 300 meters) is to apply up to and including 15 January, as the city announced on Wednesday. The German air traffic control zone has a radius of 9.26 kilometers. All aircraft are affected, including private planes and drones. The airspace is to be reserved for operational and reconnaissance flights.
Message from the city
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de