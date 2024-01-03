Due to flooding - Overflight ban for Oldenburg extended until January 15

The ban on flying in the airspace above the city of Oldenburg and neighboring areas has been extended due to the ongoing flooding. The ban up to an altitude of 1000 feet (around 300 meters) is to apply up to and including 15 January, as the city announced on Wednesday. The German air traffic control zone has a radius of 9.26 kilometers. All aircraft are affected, including private planes and drones. The airspace is to be reserved for operational and reconnaissance flights.

Source: www.stern.de