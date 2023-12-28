Skip to content
Overcast skies with rain in Berlin and Brandenburg

It will be mostly cloudy in Berlin and Brandenburg on Thursday. According to the forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD), some rain will fall locally in the first half of the day, which will quickly move eastwards. After that, there will be clear spells and it will remain dry with a fresh...

Two cyclists meet in heavy rain at the Victory Column on Straße des 17. Juni. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Weather forecast - Overcast skies with rain in Berlin and Brandenburg

It will be mostly cloudy in Berlin and Brandenburg on Thursday. According to the forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD), some rain will fall locally in the first half of the day, which will quickly move eastwards. After that, there will be clear spells and it will remain dry with a fresh wind. Temperatures are expected to rise to a mild nine to twelve degrees.

According to the meteorologists, scattered showers will fall on Friday night with variable cloud cover. It will remain windy with temperatures between five and eight degrees.

According to the forecast, it will be very cloudy and windy on Friday. There will be occasional showers with temperatures similar to the previous day. On Saturday night, temperatures are expected to fall to between seven and four degrees with variable cloud cover and regional showers, with isolated, brief thunderstorms not ruled out.

The New Year's Eve weekend will begin with heavy cloud cover and continued windy conditions. According to the forecast, rain will fall at times in the first half of the day on Saturday. It will clear up later and remain dry.

Forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD)

Source: www.stern.de

