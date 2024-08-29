Nineties-Inspired Smoky Eye Makeup Reinterpreted - Overautumnal Period, Grime-Infused Eyestyles Gain Popularity.

The 90s introduced some unforgettable beauty trends, and none are as iconic as smoky eyes. This dark, smoky eye makeup with a hint of rebellion is making a comeback: Late summer 2024 is all about Dirty Eyes – a look that revives the original trend from the legendary 90s and reinvents it as a modern, everyday wearable makeup.

What defines Dirty Eyes?

It's that intentional flaws that echo the rebellious spirit of grunge, but with a more laid-back vibe. Deep, matte eyeshadows in shades of black, grey, or brown are heavily applied and may look a bit messy. It's all about emotion, not precision. Fuzzy edges and a slightly smeared appearance are desirable – that's what adds casualness to the look.

The secret: This look is simpler to put together than it seems! You only need a versatile eyeshadow palette in earthy, dark shades, an eyeliner pencil, and mascara. The eyeshadow is generously spread across the entire movable lid and lightly blended outwards. The eyeliner is drawn close to the lash line and then slightly smudged – don't stress if it's not perfect, that's what makes this look charming. Finally, curl your lashes with mascara – messy lashes aren't just allowed, but encouraged!

How does this heavy-duty look blend with summer's brightness?

But how does this intense look fit into late summer? With ease: Instead of relying on deep tones like classic smoky eyes, a soft hue shift is introduced here. Instead of pure black, for instance, olive green or dark burgundy tones are used, which add lightness to the look and blend perfectly with summer outfits. A subtle shimmer on the lids can also provide freshness without losing the grunge feel.

To prevent the look from appearing too overpowering, keep the rest of the makeup minimal. A light, mattifying powder, a touch of blush, and lips in soft nude tones let the eyes take center stage. Remember: Even the eyebrows should be natural and not too defined to emphasize the laid-back character of the Dirty Eyes look.

Dirty Eyes are the ideal summer trend for anyone who prefers simplicity while still wanting to make a statement. This look adds an edge of rebellion to every styling and can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life. So, grunge as portrayed by Nirvana and the 90s lives again, reinvented and absolutely wearable in 2024.

