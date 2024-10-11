Over two hundred miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia resumes accessibility.

The parkway was made accessible again from mile 0 to mile 198 in Virginia, as stated by the National Park Service in a press announcement. The entire stretch of the parkway had been blocked due to destruction caused by Hurricane Helene, as of the report on Friday, which had claimed 238 lives and wreaked havoc in the Southeast region.

The reopening covers a stretch of 198 miles (319 kilometers) of the scenic drive, starting from Shenandoah National Park and heading south to Virginia Route 685 - Skyview Drive/Turkey Ridge Road, close to the town of Fancy Gap, according to the announcement released on Thursday.

The NPS aims to reopen the rest of the parkway in Virginia within a fortnight, according to the release. Regrettably, the entire parkway in North Carolina, which was more severely affected by Helene, continues to be shut down.

Tracy Swartout, the superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway, expressed gratitude to the Blue Ridge Parkway crew for enabling the reopening of nearly 200 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, a significant and scenic route that exemplifies the natural charm and cultural heritage of the region, in the announcement.

However, Swartout acknowledged that substantial and in some areas long-term work is required in North Carolina.

Information about the parkway reopening

Intending to visit? Here's a summary of what you may encounter along the route, based on the NPS announcement:

The Humpback Rocks , James River and Peaks of Otter visitor centers will be open.

, and will be open. The Mabry Mill Cultural Site will be open, and the Eastern National/America’s National Parks sales outlet will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

will be open, and the will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Peaks of Otter and Rocky Knob campgrounds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until Monday. After that, existing reservations will once again be honored. The Peaks of Otter Lodge will continue to operate (it did not shut down after the storm).

If you plan on leaving your vehicle and embarking on a hike, the NPS advises caution as their trail assessments are not yet complete. Furthermore, you may encounter fewer services than usual as several workers are assisting in North Carolina, the announcement said.

