Over ten migrants perish during their attempts to traverse the English Channel

Attempting to traverse the English Channel, at least ten migrants have met their fate in France. The vessel, carrying approximately 60 individuals, disintegrated, as per the local prefecture's reports. The possibility of further casualties remains high. Various individuals were critically injured, the local newspaper "La Voix du Nord" revealed.

This incident marks the most devastating incident involving a migrant vessel bound for the UK since the commencement of the year. A total of 25 migrants have perished during their attempts. Based on British statistics, roughly 22,000 individuals have endeavored to make the crossing since the year's start. On a single Monday, more than 350 individuals set sail.

