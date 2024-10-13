Over sixty individuals sustain harm in a drone strike incident in Israel, as reported by emergency services.

With the aid of the responders from the Rescue Union's ambulance squads, we assisted over 60 individuals with injuries in various states – some in life-threatening, severe, moderate, and mild conditions. Helicopters and ambulances transported all the injured individuals, as stated by United Hatzalah, the rescue service.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declined to disclose specifics about the incident, merely mentioning they had managed to thwart an uncrewed aerial vehicle that was launched from Lebanon.

The IDF did not disclose the exact location where the drone was intercepted; however, the announcement followed after Hezbollah announced they had launched a swarm of assault drones on a Golani military camp in Binyamina, situated south of Haifa.

The Golani Brigade is a ground force unit of the IDF that has been deployed in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah asserted that the attack was in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Lebanon that resulted in the deaths of 22 individuals and left 117 injured, as reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

CNN contacted the IDF for more details.

This is an ongoing news story.

