Over ninety individuals have perished in a truck catastrophe in Nigeria.

In the blast of a fuel tanker truck in Nigeria's Jigawa state, around a hundred individuals have perished. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, when the truck turned turtle on a local road. Fuel leaked out, attracting many to gather and collect it. Unfortunately, this gathering led to an explosion, causing widespread damage.

Lawan Shiisu Adam, a police spokesman, informed the AFP news agency that the police had attempted to clear the area just before the explosion. However, they were overwhelmed by the crowd and were forced to retreat. Medical personnel in the state were urgently called upon to attend to the injured.

Sadly, such accidents involving fuel tanker trucks are quite common in Nigeria. In fact, the latest official data suggests that a staggering 535 lives were lost in more than 1530 such incidents in 2020 alone.

The explosion resulted in extensive damage, leaving medical personnel scrambling to tend to the injured individuals. In light of previous incidents, calls for enhanced safety measures during fuel tanker truck mishaps in Nigeria have become increasingly frequent.

