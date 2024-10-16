Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsExplosion

Over ninety individuals have perished in a truck catastrophe in Nigeria.

The northern region encompassing Jigawa.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
In Nigeria, over ninety individuals perished due to an explosion stemming from a tanker truck.
In Nigeria, over ninety individuals perished due to an explosion stemming from a tanker truck.

Over ninety individuals have perished in a truck catastrophe in Nigeria.

In the blast of a fuel tanker truck in Nigeria's Jigawa state, around a hundred individuals have perished. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, when the truck turned turtle on a local road. Fuel leaked out, attracting many to gather and collect it. Unfortunately, this gathering led to an explosion, causing widespread damage.

Lawan Shiisu Adam, a police spokesman, informed the AFP news agency that the police had attempted to clear the area just before the explosion. However, they were overwhelmed by the crowd and were forced to retreat. Medical personnel in the state were urgently called upon to attend to the injured.

Sadly, such accidents involving fuel tanker trucks are quite common in Nigeria. In fact, the latest official data suggests that a staggering 535 lives were lost in more than 1530 such incidents in 2020 alone.

The explosion resulted in extensive damage, leaving medical personnel scrambling to tend to the injured individuals. In light of previous incidents, calls for enhanced safety measures during fuel tanker truck mishaps in Nigeria have become increasingly frequent.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public