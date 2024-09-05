- Over forty historical landmarks grant access on a Sunday.

This upcoming Sunday, over 40 heritage landmarks in Saarland will throw open their gates for the Heritage Open Day. This year's countrywide theme is "Time's Witnesses: Narratives of History." Across Germany, roughly 6,000 historical sites and 500 heritage tours are participating.

In Saarland, history buffs can check out the Saarlouis fortress, constructed between 1680 and 1686, or Burg Siersburg, which has been mentioned since the 12th century. In Saarbrücken, an archaeological dig site beneath the castle square can be explored on a guided tour. In Neunkirchen, a bunker built in 1939/1940 on the grounds of the local ironworks is open for visits.

Guided tours are also available at the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Völklinger Hütte, the last surviving ironworks from the industrial era. The timber-framed boathouse of the Saarbrücken Canoe Club is also viewable. In Wadern, the ruins of Burg Dagstuhl serve as a prominent landmark, while in Spiesen-Elversberg, it's the Galgenberg Tower.

