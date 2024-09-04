- Over fifty lives lost: Ukraine bears the grief of Russian missile strike

In Ukraine**, grief lingers after a devastating rocket strike on Poltava's main city. This attack, involving Iskander missiles, according to suspicions, has claimed 51 lives and left 271 injured by nightfall. Rescue crews are still working diligently, with more individuals believed to be buried beneath the debris. A notable casualty was the Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatics in Poltava, causing many soldiers' deaths.

The Russian military is under scrutiny for the assault on the city, located 280 kilometers east of Kyiv. This attack was particularly devastating, but the bombardment of urban areas and civilian objects has become a dreadful daily occurrence for Ukrainians - overnight, a university in the northeastern regional capital of Sumy was leveled by an air strike.

Following the Poltava tragedy, Zelenskyy renewed his plea to the West for swift authorization of long-range weapons to target Russian military installations. He stated, "Russian assaults become impossible if we can destroy the launch sites of the occupiers and their army bases, as well as their logistics." Zelenskyy also praised Romania for its pledge to deliver a Patriot air defense system and discussed the need for additional air defense systems and long-range weapons with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Kyiv's Cabinet reshuffle

Additionally, Zelenskyy announced a government restructuring to address the impending autumn's internal and external challenges. Ensuring energy supply for the populace during the chilly season is one of the significant challenges - persistent Russian assaults have caused severe damage to Ukraine's power and heating networks, leading to frequent blackouts.

Various ministers have tendered their resignations, with rumors suggesting Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba may also be dismissed. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, however, is predicted to retain his position.

The first three resignations involve the ministers responsible for the defense industry, justice, and environment. The head of the State Property Fund, responsible for privatizations, also intends to step down. Subsequent announcements of the resignations of Deputy Prime Ministers Olha Stefanishyna and Iryna Vereshchuk followed. Vereshchuk handles refugee affairs, while Stefanishyna oversees Ukraine's European integration. She's reportedly preparing for a new role within the government.

The situation at the front remains tough

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces at the front continue to endure pressure. According to the Ukrainian General Staff's evening report, nearly 200 skirmishes took place. The primary focus of Russian offensive efforts remains the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, where approximately 60 conflicts were reported. In this area, Russian troops have been gaining ground due to their numerical and material superiority, as well as air dominance, in recent weeks.

Ukraine accuses Russia of executing prisoners of war.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has accused Russian soldiers of murdering more prisoners of war. Investigations have been launched into the shooting of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of the Donetsk region, according to a statement made by the agency on its Telegram channel. The Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised, only to be laid down on the ground and shot in the back immediately thereafter, as per the agency's report, citing circulating videos on the internet.

This Wednesday, besides the expected government reshuffle, a visit by Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris to Kyiv is anticipated. He is scheduled to meet with President Zelenskyy, as announced by the Dublin government. Ireland plans to provide around 36 million euros for humanitarian aid and Ukraine's reconstruction.

The European Union has expressed strong condemnation towards the Russian military's assault on Ukrainian cities, including the attack on Poltava, and has called for accountability. In light of these events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has intensified his appeals to the European Union for assistance, urging for the swift approval of long-range weapons to defend against Russian military installations.

Read also: