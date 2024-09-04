- Over a quarter-century of exchange of law enforcement information at the border.

"For over two decades, German and French officials have been covertly and discreetly collaborating along their shared border for internal security purposes. Employees from federal and state police forces, along with customs agents, share data and intel around the clock with their French counterparts in a casual, open-plan office situated in Kehl."

Maxime Fischer, the German manager of this joint operation, referred to as the Joint Center, stated, "We were the originators of this concept." Prior to its establishment, there was no similar center in Europe. Currently, there are approximately 60 such centers.

"It's a genuinely European, yet down-to-earth project," Fischer explained to the German Press Agency in the Ortenaukreis district. Alain Winter, his French counterpart, added, "Our ultimate goal is to render the border invisible for our operations."

The center was launched on May 10, 1999, in Offenburg, as reported by the Interior Ministry. It subsequently relocated to Kehl in 2002, providing an impressive view of Strasbourg Cathedral on the other side of the Rhine. A commemoration ceremony is scheduled to take place on this occasion, featuring German Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) and Josiane Chevalier, Prefect of the Grand Est region.

Safety and Intelligence Hub

This facility primarily functions as a hub for information. Approximately 60 employees, half of whom are German and the other half French, serve as contact points for security forces, but not for citizens. Border checks, such as those conducted at the nearby European Bridge between Kehl and Strasbourg, are not part of their responsibilities.

"We mainly focus on small- to medium-sized criminal activities," Fischer noted. This includes investigations and searches that have implications for the border area. The center is also involved in major security incidents, such as the arson attacks on several French railway facilities in July - right at the commencement of the Olympic Games in Paris.

Assistance with Recovering Stolen Caravans

Should a caravan with a GPS tracker be stolen on the German side of the Rhine, the owner would typically notify the local police. They would then pass on the information to the Kehl switchboard. "The German colleague then communicates the issue to their French counterpart, thereby initiating a search in France," Fischer explained. "The vehicles can often be located using the GPS signal, frequently on the motorway."

Winter then recounted an incident that was far more complex and reminiscent of a crime thriller. "We had a child kidnapping on the French side. The father took the child from the school exit and drove towards Denmark." There was constant communication between the French and German services. "We only had the car's license plate number. The man was ultimately apprehended at a motorway service station."

Requests from Martinique

Last year, the German-French center received over 21,000 requests. "Even if problems arise in Martinique, the French Caribbean island, requests are made to our service," Winter pointed out. Although most demands stem from the border departments, an increasing number now originate from the entire country - including overseas departments.

Interior ministers from both countries have been in negotiations to modernize the 1997 Mondorf Agreement, which governs closer collaboration between police and customs units. According to Fischer, this is an aged treaty. "Berlin and Paris have come to recognize that we do not only operate at the border but also within the national territory," summarized Winter. However, the timing of a new treaty has yet to be determined.

"Here we converse in French and German"

Language barriers should not present an issue in Kehl. "Usually, English is utilized between Paris and Berlin," Winter commented. "Ici, on parle en français et en allemand" ("Here we speak French and German."), he remarked with a touch of pride.

Though there are distinct German and French areas within the open-plan office, traditional divisions in responsibilities are often no longer applicable. "Everyone performs every task," is the official motto. For example, during off-hours or on weekends, a request from the Federal Police may be handled by a state official or customs agent, and then forwarded to a French gendarme. This duty now extends well beyond the daily routine, according to Fischer. "Can you provide us with information?" - inquiries from Germany, should there be any attacks or unrest in France.

The following is added to the collaborative efforts of German and French officials: "Berlin and Paris have been in negotiations to modernize the 1997 Mondorf Agreement, aiming to enhance collaboration between police and customs units, recognizing that the joint operation extends beyond the border and into national territories," stated Maxime Fischer.

In the animated atmosphere of the joint operation, "Everyone performs every task" breaks down traditional divisions, emphasized Fischer, as even off-hours or weekend requests from the Federal Police may be handled by a state official or customs agent and then forwarded to a French gendarme.

Read also: