Over a dozen migrants perish during their attempt to traverse the English Channel, with another pair reportedly missing.

The local newspaper "La Voix du Nord" reported that some individuals were still in critical condition. It was mentioned that the immigrants weren't wearing life jackets either.

Numerous vessels, such as naval and fishing boats, together with helicopters, participated in the rescue effort that persisted throughout the afternoon. Some victims were being transported to Boulogne-sur-Mer.

Utopia 56, a refugee organization, voiced disapproval over the French authorities' stern treatment towards migrants near the English Channel's coast. Charlotte Kwantes from Utopia 56 described it as "inefficient" and often resulting in "distressing incidents." She pointed out that each week this summer, there have been fatalities in the English Channel.

This latest incident has been the most severe of its kind this year. A total of 25 migrants have succumbed while attempting to traverse the English Channel since the beginning of the year. In contrast, there were twelve fatalities during the previous year.

British statistics reveal that over 22,000 individuals have allegedly attempted the crossing since the beginning of the year, setting a new record. On Monday alone, there were more than 350 people attempting the journey.

Despite the ongoing rescue efforts, some missing individuals have yet to be found. The report from Utopia 56 emphasizes the importance of providing adequate safety measures and resources for migrants attempting the dangerous journey across the English Channel.

