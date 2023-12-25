Archaeology - Over 90,000 visitors to the Landesmuseum Halle by the end of the year

The State Museum of Prehistory in Halle is expecting over 90,000 visitors by the end of the year. "We are very satisfied with the result," said deputy state archaeologist Alfred Reichenberger to the German Press Agency. "Last year, only 54,507 visitors came, which was due to Corona. The annual visitor numbers at the State Museum normally hover around 100,000 guests, so we have come much closer to this figure again."

In addition to the elimination of coronavirus restrictions, the special exhibition "Equestrian Nomads in Europe - Huns, Avars, Hungarians" also contributed to the success with more than 60,000 visitors from 30 countries. The show ran from December 16, 2022 to June 25, 2023 and was dedicated to the early medieval empires of the Huns, Avars and Hungarians from the 5th to 10th centuries.

The next special exhibition is planned from March 1, 2024 to October 13, 2024. Around 200 magical exhibits from six countries will be presented under the motto "Magic - Forcing Fate". The pieces date from the Palaeolithic Age to the ancient cultures of the Mediterranean and modern times. In addition, a large central installation displays impressive voodoo dolls.

The most valuable exhibit in the State Museum's permanent exhibition is the original Nebra Sky Disk with gold plating. Together with a bronze treasure, it was illegally excavated by explorers in 1999 and rescued from the clutches of fences in Switzerland in 2002. The Sky Disc is considered to be the world's oldest depiction of concrete astronomical phenomena.

Source: www.stern.de