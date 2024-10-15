Over 800 military personnel discharged from the US armed forces due to 'don't ask, don't tell' policy granted honorable dismissals

Around twelve months ago, I disclosed that our team would examine, for the first time, the military records of ex-servicemembers who were discharged during the 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' era due to their sexual orientation. These individuals might have been eligible for enhancements to their discharge classification or modifications to their separation cause but had yet to file an application. After an impressive year of work, the Military Review Boards provided relief in 96.8% of the 851 instances they proactively reviewed.

Seeking clarity, let me share that in 2023 September, I declared the Pentagon's intention to start special ventures aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ veterans who might have been expelled due to their sexual orientation. The policy known as 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell,' which was implemented in 2011 and prohibited openly bisexual, gay, or lesbian individuals from serving in the military, was abolished by Congress.

After military service, a service member's discharge status determines their eligibility for benefits. In case of an other than honorable discharge or discharge due to misconduct, an individual might not avail of full Veterans Affairs advantages.

Last year, Kathleen Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense, noted that many troops were discharged, which could have prevented them from gaining access to veterans' privileges such as home loans, healthcare, GI Bill tuition aid, and even certain government roles.

On Tuesday, I revealed that with the various alterations accomplished in the proactive review, 96% of all ex-servicemembers who were discharged under 'don't ask, don't tell' and who had served long enough to receive a merit-based characterization of their service now possess an honorable discharge.

"Our commitment is to ensure that we do justice to every loyal American patriot who has honorably served their nation," I mentioned on Tuesday.

