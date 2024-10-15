Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

Over 800 military personnel discharged from the US armed forces due to 'don't ask, don't tell' policy granted honorable dismissals

Nearly 800 discharge records of former military personnel, who were dismissed under the "don't ask, don't tell" policy, have been revised to merit honorable discharges, as announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday.

 and  Anne Legman
2 min read
Military personnel advance over the runway to be dispatched to Poland on February 14, 2022, from...
Military personnel advance over the runway to be dispatched to Poland on February 14, 2022, from Fort Bragg, located in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Over 800 military personnel discharged from the US armed forces due to 'don't ask, don't tell' policy granted honorable dismissals

Around twelve months ago, I disclosed that our team would examine, for the first time, the military records of ex-servicemembers who were discharged during the 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' era due to their sexual orientation. These individuals might have been eligible for enhancements to their discharge classification or modifications to their separation cause but had yet to file an application. After an impressive year of work, the Military Review Boards provided relief in 96.8% of the 851 instances they proactively reviewed.

Seeking clarity, let me share that in 2023 September, I declared the Pentagon's intention to start special ventures aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ veterans who might have been expelled due to their sexual orientation. The policy known as 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell,' which was implemented in 2011 and prohibited openly bisexual, gay, or lesbian individuals from serving in the military, was abolished by Congress.

After military service, a service member's discharge status determines their eligibility for benefits. In case of an other than honorable discharge or discharge due to misconduct, an individual might not avail of full Veterans Affairs advantages.

Last year, Kathleen Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense, noted that many troops were discharged, which could have prevented them from gaining access to veterans' privileges such as home loans, healthcare, GI Bill tuition aid, and even certain government roles.

On Tuesday, I revealed that with the various alterations accomplished in the proactive review, 96% of all ex-servicemembers who were discharged under 'don't ask, don't tell' and who had served long enough to receive a merit-based characterization of their service now possess an honorable discharge.

"Our commitment is to ensure that we do justice to every loyal American patriot who has honorably served their nation," I mentioned on Tuesday.

The discussion about military records and discharge classifications is deeply linked to politics, as it involves reviewing policies like 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'. Advocating for the rights of LGBTQ+ veterans in accessing their benefits is a significant political issue.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public