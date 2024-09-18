Over 600 law enforcement officers will ensure Wiesn remains the most secure public celebration.

After the knife incident in Solingen, major folk festival organizers are putting extra emphasis on safety. The Munich Oktoberfest, starting this weekend, aims to be as secure as possible. Over 600 law enforcement officers will be present to ensure safety. Various restrictions and hefty penalties will also be enforced.

Authorities are confident for the 189th Oktoberfest. The Wiesn is known as the "safest folk festival worldwide," said deployment leader Christian Huber from the Munich Police Presidency, though he also admitted, "We cannot guarantee total security." The security team is making every effort to reach as close to 100% security as possible. "We can talk about a very high level of security," Huber stated. The general threat situation has increased, but there are no concrete signs of danger, he added.

Approximately 600 police officers will patrol the Munich Oktoberfest, starting on Saturday and ending on October 6. For the first time, 40 metal detectors will be deployed. Additionally, 1200 to 1500 stewards hired by the city will be present. Regular checks at entry points and heavy police presence have long been part of the security strategy for this global-scale folk festival, which attracted over 7.2 million visitors last year, a new record.

The site will be monitored extensively by police cameras, especially smokers should be aware of this. Despite partial marijuana legalization, joints are still prohibited at Bavarian folk festivals. As in the previous year, when marijuana was still illegal, the police will take strict measures. Fines of up to 1500 euros can be imposed for joints on the Theresienwiese. "Avoid smoking that stuff on the Wiesn grounds," Huber advises.

Camera surveillance, drone bans, body cams

The evolving security strategy also incorporates bans on larger bags and backpacks, as well as knives and glass bottles. Attempting to bring a knife from a tent onto the festival grounds could lead to fines of up to 1000 euros.

Drones and flights are prohibited above the site. Around 50 cameras keep an eye on the event area. Police officers are equipped with body cameras, and access roads are secured by barriers and concrete pots.

