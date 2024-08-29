Skip to content
Over 450 teaching positions in Brandenburg remain vacant.

Next Monday, educational activities will commence at schools across Brandenburg, impacting around 322,000 young learners, both male and female. The main curriculum subjects will be taught. However, some ancillary opportunities might be scaled back due to the current teacher scarcity.

Over three thousand educators were recently recruited.
For the forthcoming academic year, there are still 455 vacant full-time teaching roles in Brandenburg. Education Minister Steffen Freiberg acknowledged this during a press briefing at the state chancellery, stating, "Given the circumstances, it was predictable we couldn't fill every position." Freiberg admitted, "The teacher shortage is our greatest hurdle, impacting schools across the state."

Despite this, the essential curriculum will remain unchanged for all schools, Freiberg reassured. If required, non-core subjects will be decreased, and eventually, tutoring hours could be reduced. "The influence varies," said Freiberg, adding that larger schools can better endure such reductions compared to smaller ones.

Several new educators have been brought on permanently and temporarily, totaling 1,512 and 1,601 respectively. This includes approximately 1,700 lateral entrants, as per the minister, indicating a higher teacher count in Brandenburg's schools than in the past 20 years.

Such an increase in teaching staff is also attributed to programs like the 63+ initiative, which has secured position for approximately 430 educators for the upcoming school year.

Despite the teacher shortage, causing some adjustments, full-time employment opportunities will continue to be available in the vacant teaching roles. The reduced tutoring hours and potentially decreased non-core subjects could provide more full-time employment opportunities for qualified educators.

