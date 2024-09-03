Over 300 fatalities due to torrential downpours in Pakistan

In Pakistan, over 320 individuals have perished since the commencement of the monsoon season in July, as reported by the national disaster management authority. Approximately half of these casualties were children. Furthermore, around 600 people were wounded, and nearly 24,000 houses were marred.

The bustling metropolis of Karachi was recently on high alert due to excessive rainfall, prompting rescue operations in its southern regions to evacuate people from cities submerged in floodwater.

This South Asian nation typically experiences heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, spanning from July to September. Regrettably, extreme weather events have become increasingly common. Experts attribute these occurrences to climate change, which devastated Pakistan in the summer of 2022, submerging about one-third of the country and resulting in the tragic deaths of 1,700 individuals.

