Ministry of Social Affairs - Over 270 tips from the child protection hotline to youth welfare offices

In 2023, the state's child protection hotline received roughly the same number of reports to youth welfare offices as in previous years. According to the Schwerin Ministry of Social Affairs, there were 276 reports by the end of November 2023. "In 2020, 2022 and 2023, the number of reports was at a similar level," it said. By the end of November 2022, there had been 286 reports.

Reports are usually made when there is an immediate need for action in the best interests of the child - for example due to neglect, physical abuse or parental addiction. "The figures show that the child protection hotline has established itself and proven its worth as a help and advice service," said Social Affairs Minister Stefanie Drese (SPD). In 2023, a total of 416 children and young people were reported by the end of November.

In previous years, a record high of 347 reports had been recorded in 2021. "The increased numbers in 2021 may be related to the particular strain on families in particular due to closures and restrictions during the height of the coronavirus pandemic," said Drese.

According to the ministry, the hotline also recorded more than 340 information requests without further reports to youth welfare offices in 2023. These were mainly about how to report a possible risk to a child's welfare, child protection, parental care and parental contact. Information requests were also at a particularly high level during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Effective child protection is of paramount importance in order to identify child endangerment as early as possible and organize help for the children and families concerned," said Drese. Numerous projects in the state, such as the Child Protection Alliance, the State Child Protection Program, the qualification of specialists in child and youth welfare and the Child Protection Contact Point, serve to protect children. "The MV child protection hotline, which has now been running for over 15 years, is an important building block for child protection."

In 2024, the ministry will increase funding from around 190,000 to 200,000 euros. The hotline can be reached on 0800 14 14 007.

