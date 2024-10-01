Over 200 fatalities and numerous individuals unaccounted for following intense rainfall in Nepal.

Torrential downpours in Nepal's Himalayan province have resulted in the loss of at least 200 lives. As of Monday afternoon (local time), over two dozen individuals were still unaccounted for, as reported by "The Kathmandu Post," citing police sources. Approximately 4,200 people were reportedly rescued. There were also numerous injuries reported.

The South Asian nation has been battling the consequences of persistent heavy rainfall for several days now. The casualty count continued to climb with each passing day. The majority of deaths occurred in the Kathmandu Valley, encompassing the capital city and other urban areas, and is the most densely populated region of the country. Local media outlets described the rainfall in Kathmandu as the worst in decades. According to the UN Population Fund, Nepal has around 31.2 million inhabitants.

Rainfall has lessened or ceased in most parts of the country. However, there were reports of aid appeals from areas that had previously lost communication. Search and rescue missions were expected to continue for several more days, officials stated. Both the police and the military were engaged in these operations. In certain areas, residents experienced temporary power and internet outages.

The floods resulted in extensive infrastructure damage, with numerous roads blocked, making transportation and rescue efforts challenging. Even as debris was being cleared from roads across the country, domestic flights were gradually starting to resume. Many schools remained closed.

Because of its mountainous terrain and major rivers, Nepal is susceptible to natural disasters. Heavy rainfall that triggers floods and landslides is common during the South Asian monsoon season, which typically runs from June to September. Concurrently, rain is essential for agriculture, which a large segment of the population relies upon.

