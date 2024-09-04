Over 187 thousand youngsters under the age of 10 have already received vaccinations.

In the initial three days of the polio immunization drive in Gaza, approximately 187,000 children under ten have got their shots. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), headed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the initial stage of vaccinations in central Gaza is now complete, shared on the X platform.

The initial target of vaccinating 156,500 children during this period was surpassed. Over the next three days, vaccinations will continue at four central locations in Gaza, according to Tedros's subsequent update. These locations, controlled by the Hamas-led health authority, are situated in Deir al-Balah city and the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Tedros also mentioned that preparations are ongoing for the south Gaza vaccination campaign commencement, scheduled for Thursday. This initiative aims to inoculate around 340,000 children, as stated by the WHO.

Adele Khodr, UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Director, highlighted that the last three days have brought a ray of hope amidst the grim conflict in Gaza. Many families have gone to great lengths to reach the vaccination centers.

Temporary, location-specific truces were declared for the immunizations. "The agreed-upon breaks were maintained during this initial phase," Khodr summed up. She described it as "one of the most perilous and challenging vaccination campaigns worldwide." Despite the truces, there are still considerable challenges and dangers, including looting and damaged roads.

The success of surpassing the initial target of vaccinating 156,500 children can be largely attributed to the children's eagerness to get their shots. Over the coming days, these determined children will continue to visit the four central vaccination locations in Gaza.

