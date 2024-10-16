Over 150 thousand young ones in Gaza receive their second dose of the polio vaccine.

Approximately 150,000 children in the Gaza Strip have received their second dose of the polio vaccine, as per UN reports. During a two-day second vaccination drive, a total of 156,943 children were vaccinated. This information was shared by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via the online platform X on Wednesday. Vaccinations were set to continue on the same day. Furthermore, around 128,000 children were administered vitamin A supplements.

The WHO Director-General also emphasized the need for humanitarian pauses to be maintained. He also appealed for a ceasefire and peace.

The polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip kicked off on September 1. It marked the first case of polio paralysis in a baby in the Gaza Strip in 25 years. The second vaccination drive commenced on Monday, aiming to reach over 590,000 children under the age of ten.

Poliomyelitis, the medical term for polio, is caused by a highly infectious virus that can lead to permanent paralysis and even death in children. It often spreads through contaminated water.

The polio vaccination campaign is crucial in preventing poliomyelitis, a disease that can cause permanent paralysis and even death in children. Following the successful second vaccination drive, further polio vaccinations were scheduled to continue.

Read also: