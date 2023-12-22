Health - Over 140 corona deaths since October: flu is rampant

The number of respiratory infections continues to rise in Saxony. Since the beginning of October, 141 deaths have been reported in connection with a Sars-CoV-2 infection, according to the latest report published by the State Investigation Institute on Friday. The cases involved 60 and 98-year-olds. The upward trend in reported corona infections continues: Eleven percent more cases were registered within a week. Infants and older adults are particularly affected.

The number of cases of influenza has risen by 142 percent compared to the previous week, it was reported. According to the information, as in the whole of Germany, it is mainly small and primary school children and young adults who are affected. Since the beginning of October, a total of almost 19,400 flu cases have been registered, and one 78-year-old has died. Last winter, over 30,600 cases of flu were recorded.

At 68 percent, there has also been a significant increase in the number of RSV infections, which mainly affect small children; 738 cases have been reported so far.

