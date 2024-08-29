- Over 11,500 deaths due to cardiovascular issues in Thuringia in the year 2023.

Cardiovascular Issues, Weak Hearts, High Blood Pressure: In Thuringia, 11,543 Individuals Experienced Fatalities Due to Heart Diseases Last Year. These health concerns were responsible for 37.1% of all deaths, making them the leading reason for demise within the region. Despite a slight decline, there was a 3% surge in cardiovascular fatalities in 2022. Alone in the year 2023, 1,561 people in Thuringia succumbed to a severe heart attack.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the primary cause of death across Germany. To curtail mortality rates, Germany's Federal Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach (SPD), has proposed a bill to the administration, encompassing additional preventative measures and early diagnosis initiatives, at the expense of health insurance. Heart issues frequently stem from unhealthy lifestyle choices such as poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption.

Cancer emerged as the second leading cause of death throughout 2023, much like previous years, resulting in 6,701 fatalities due to malignant tumors.

Deaths Continue Due to Corona

Despite the subduing of the COVID-19 pandemic, several hundred people experienced fatalities due to the disease caused by the coronavirus last year. Experts recorded 718 deaths with COVID-19 as the main culprit, as well as 10 deaths attributed to the multisystem inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19. In 2023, influenza and pneumonia led to 711 casualties, marking a 3.5% increase compared to the year prior.

Overall, 33,137 deaths were reported in Thuringia last year, indicating a 5.1% decrease from the previous year. The average age at death was 78.9 years, with men dying at the age of 75.9 years and women at 82.

